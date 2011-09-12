Having been lucky enough to be associated with an event onboard M/Y Vantage during the Cannes Film Festival, I saw first hand how beautiful this superyacht really is. Her sleek and sporty Nuvolari & Lenard exterior profile is perfectly matched to her calm, welcoming and ultimately comfortable interior design; not to mention her enhanced outdoor spaces for entertaining and alfresco dining.



Albeit Vantage is part of the highly acclaimed PJ150

superyacht range, she is not just another semi-custom yacht. Vantage has a unique atmosphere and layout to match, allowing guests an enhanced expanse of exterior space and an effortlessly cool owner’s suite.



Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in six luxuriously designed en-suite cabins, Vantage was sold after Moran Yacht & Ship introduced a buyer to Palmer Johnson who proudly handed over one of the most stylish yachts to be launched in 2010.



Superyacht Vantage was listed with Palmer Johnson for an original asking price of $28,000,000.

Moran Yacht & Ship has also proudly announced the signing of a 91m new build project in Northern Europe. Albeit details on this project are currently confidential, we will be releasing details as they emerge.