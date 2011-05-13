Vantage’s characteristic streamlined profile was designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and stands as a signature design element of the Palmer Johnson 150 Sport Yacht range; however, Vantage is not just another PJ 150 semi-custom Sport Yacht.

Albeit the seventh hull in the line, Vantage has an immediately unique feel from the moment you step on board. With two complete deck levels, her layout offers an enhanced expanse of exterior space for entertaining guests as well as a raised wheelhouse.

More sizeable gatherings and parties can take place on the main deck and the stunning sundeck. The sundeck offers guests beautiful views of the ocean in an open area with Jacuzzi, full bar, barbeque and relaxation pads as well as a covered area with skylights for the perfect combination of light and shade to suit any desire.

Great for relaxing with friends and family or hosting elegant cocktail parties, Vantage’s open area’s are well designed and a truly beautiful addition to a yacht with a undisputed appeal.

However; upon entering her interior, you begin to see the real unique element of superyacht Vantage.

Within the main saloon, the panoramic sea view is optimized with floor to ceiling windows; equipped with fold-down terraces on either side of the boat to offer the owner the chance to enjoy life a little closer to the water. Open plan seating area’s are beautifully placed to enjoy the huge plasma television as well as an elegant dining area.

Vantage features interior bulkheads and soles of rustic bleached teak, calming and soft-to-the-touch carpeting with deep navy dyed high gloss Zebrano accents and passage door inserts of Wenge tiles, bulkhead accents of carved Pine and Metal Composite panels adding a combined sense of home comforts and unrivaled sophistication.

Capable of accommodating 12 guests in elegantly designed en-suite staterooms, this PJ 150 excels in creating a sense of luxurious comfort throughout her accommodation spaces.

Vantage’s master stateroom is designed with reserved luxury, offering a private study, his and hers separate bathrooms and a spacious walk-in closet with panoramic views of the ocean. Designed in a soothing color palette, the owner’s suite is a combination of chocolate browns, leather and creams with fabric from Aura, Nicotrend and Rubelli.

Walking through a symmetrical hallway, designed in smooth teak offset by sophisticated leather and tiles floor feature, guests can find two twin staterooms and two double cabins opposite from one another.

Vantage’s crew staterooms are also well designed throughout, giving no shortage of thought to the individual. Allowing captains and engineers to monitor the yachts performance from their cabins, providing chefs with an expertly designed galley and crew with comfortable lodgings and high-tech relaxation systems.

Powered by twin 16V4000 MTU diesel engines, Vantage can comfortably reach a top speed of 28 knots; an impressive speed for a yacht of her size.

Vantage is a remarkable superyacht and an effortlessly cool place to entertain guests, relax and enjoy life on the ocean.

Currently anchored in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, Vantage is available for sale through Palmer Johnson for €29,500,000, a perfect opportunity to enter the superyacht market with absolute style and sophistication.