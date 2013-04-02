Whilst Ventura may be the sister ship to the multi award winning Satori and YN 15850, the layout is completely different from anything in the 50m range. The Owners chosen brief presented two suites: one, a romantic cabin with panoramic 280 degree views on the bridge deck aft, and a second “passage cabin” which will be more practical when under way; traditionally located forward on the main deck.

The Owners also chose a custom dark metallic grey for the hull and a light metallic grey for the superstructure. This innovative colour scheme gives MY Ventura a very elegant and distinctive look. In total twelve guests are accommodated in six cabins. As well as the two master suites, on the lower deck there’s a full-beam VIP cabin plus one twin and two double cabins.

Acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski created the sophisticated minimalistic interior décor. The richly patterned polished ebony parquet floor contrasts with whitened oak panelling further enhancing this very chic environment. Paszkowski comments: “I’m extremely proud to work with such an important and efficient shipyard I was honoured to work with a longtime ago. I’m also very happy to hand over the Italian design and the experience of our team abroad, for the excellent relationship established with the shipyard and the ideas we could share. Though we’ve always been keeping in touch since 1996, when we designed the first project for Heesen, the interior design of this 50m yacht looks very much like a dream could achieve: feeling part of the Dutch group”.

One notable feature of Ventura is the attention paid to integrating the controlled ambient lighting. Every area of the yacht can be adapted to suit the mood and atmosphere required. Throughout the yacht the designer has purposely created focal points and niches for the Owner’s artworks and sculptures.

Generous exterior areas allow the Owners and their guests to enjoy life outdoors: The 70 square metre sundeck has been designed as a massive open-plan space where loose furniture can be removed if space is needed to host big parties. Ventura has three further outdoor areas including dining options on the main deck and bridge deck aft. Ventura will be delivered to her Owners after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.