Having been launched at the Feadship facilities in October 2012, Venus embarked on her maiden voyage last month stopping only to refuel in Gibraltar.

Now, Rybovich has welcomed the 87th largest yacht in the world to their docks and are staying quiet in regards to the reasons behind her stay at their facilities in West Palm Beach.

Designed by Phillipe Starck, this superyacht is widely regarded to be Steve Jobs’ yacht and an outstanding example of expert marine engineering and design.