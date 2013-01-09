Superyacht Venus Delivered

This distinctive superyacht is rumoured to be commissioned by the late Steve Jobs, and whilst his autobiography mentions a yacht in construction with Feadship and the Philippe Starck design holds all of the characteristics of his iconic empire, the yard is unable to confirm or deny details surrounding the client behind the 87th largest yacht in the world.

However, with the yacht’s maiden voyage of crossing the Atlantic now underway after a refuelling stop in Gibraltar, it’s clear to deduce that the yacht has been delivered to her owners and has become an official member of the global superyacht fleet.