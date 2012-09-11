VF-15 (ex Primadonna) features sleek exterior styling which was executed by Christensen design and engineering in-house team.

She also features interior décor designed by Carol Williamson & Associates, together they have created a world class ocean going superyacht which is in a class of its own.

Listed for an asking price of $29,950,000, VF-15 has now been successfully sold by Merle Wood & Associates.