Mornings of Recuperation

With an aura of the Orient; nothing quite says a morning ritual like a spa on board, one that for M/Y Vicky, lies directly beside a sea platform. A vast 90 degree expansion across the sea means warm water mornings with guests just that bit closer to the ocean. The spa space has an interior decedance just as impressive, marrying gleaming golds with punchy reds; glamorous and perfect for guests to enjoy with friends, in particular its yoga spot, perfect for mornings watching the sunrise.

Her steamroom, spa pool and treatment room make her the perfect hollistic retreat for the early hours. As the sun slowly awakes, you too can revitalise in this stunningly tranquil space, residing in limestone-luxe and intricate mosaics for an otherwordly escape into relaxation.

Afternoons of Activity

Enjoy a light al fresco meal on deck, as you overlook miles of ocean views, where hours of indulging in a sun-kissed afternoon, this Turquoise vessel calls for life on the water. Anyone with a taste for adventure can jet-ski across the ocean, soaking in the rugged cliffs of the Eastern Med, or kayaking calmly in the visual allure of nature.

Drying off, your very insinct after a day on the water is to retreat into a lavish and homely interior. Refitted in 2014 meant an entire repeaint for M/Y Vicky's almost 73-metre stature. Her pencil perfect exterior by H2 Design continues to flourish in its interior space, offering a realm of sublime relaxation. Her balmy woods offer plush stylings, and an earthy colour palette, where dazzling chrome meets wooden trimmings with every feeling of home. Spotlights offer a bright and spacious feel, ontop of existing monumental space. Likewise, its expansive ceiling to floor windows offers its guests miles of ocean views for any charter destination. This is all before playing host to an evening of enterainment.

Evenings of Entertainment

Its individualism makes itself known when it comes to entertaining, her main deck saloon features a jaw-dropping grand piano with a formal dining area, for a marriage of music and eclectic dishes ideal for a charter. Venture with your guests to the upper deck lounge where a state-of-the-art cinema awaits, or invite guests on-deck for a night scene unrivalled: a bar flowing with bellinis for the perfect Summer evening in the Med.

Serenity doesn't end here, M/Y Vicky boasts accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 cabins; consisting of a full-beam owner’s suite on the bridge deck, as well as five guest cabins on the main deck. Its rooms make comfort a priority, a warm cappuccino palatte with chic fabrics and soft silhouettes proving just how effortless M/Y Vicky dominates the charter scene.

Availble to Charter with West Nautical in the West Mediterranean and East Mediterranean in the Summer period.