Victoria Del Mar can accommodate 10 guests in five spacious staterooms, which feature luxurious fabrics and modern entertainment systems.

The superyacht boasts an elegant main salon complete with bar and state-of-the-art 42-inch plasma television. Forward of the saloon, the formal dining area offers a luxurious setting, with rich Cherry wood and dark wood finishes. Guests can also enjoy al fresco dining aft deck.

With twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Victoria Del Mar can reach a top speed of 13.8 knots, and cruises comfortably at 12.5 knots.

Previously marketed at US$12.995 million, Victoria Del Mar is now listed with an asking price of US$11.995 million.



Charter Victoria Del Mar

Victoria Del Mar is also available for Charter through IYC