“Victoria is the perfect combination of comfort and pleasure,” explains Victoria’s Captain Steve Ohlssen. “Spacious and well laid out, but open to the environment and pleasurable to sail for guests. For anyone who has never been on board a Perini Navi the marriage between large guest spaces on the interior and true sailing performance outside is extremely successful. The expansive flying bridge on Victoria is a key positive for the yacht. Certainly Perini yachts are made to the highest luxury yacht standards.”

Victoria is the first yacht in the Perini Navi Group’s 43m series and an example of expert yacht building. This all-aluminium high-performance sailing yacht is equipped with carbon fibre in-boom furling system, enormous sail areas and efficient weight saving construction which all ensure unparalleled performance on the water.

“People are drawn to Perini yachts for very personal reasons, but the positives for Victoria are that she has had a recent refit with a new Cristiano Gatto interior, as well as replacement rigging, paint and other major engineering overhauls,” Continues Captain Ohlssen. “She has a 5 cabin layout making her attractive in the charter market. Victoria’s owner is keen to sell her and move onto his next project so this is the right moment for serious Buyers to consider her.”

Available for sale through SuperYachtsMonaco, this 43.44m luxury yacht is a pedigree Perini Navi with hull lines from Ron Holland.

“What makes this yacht so special under sail is the ability for guests to enjoy a real sailing experience in exceptional comfort,” adds SYM Managing Director Jim Evans. “She is the perfect size for a family or charter yacht with a truly global reach. Many Perini owners undertake world or very extensive cruises and enjoy fantastic family bonding and on Victoria an Owner could move without restriction on this yacht.”

The owner has invested a significant amount in refitting the yacht over the last 2 years, with a brand-new interior by Cristiano Gatto, renewing her distinctively spacious living areas and lavish accommodations characteristic of Perini Navi yachts. Her new interior is filled with contrasting wood finishes and bold colours which make a sensational design statement, and provide a beautiful home on the water for up to ten guests across two twin berth Cabins, two Queen Cabins and one gorgeous Master Cabin.

For more information on this incredible example of world-class sailing, click here to get in touch with SuperYachtsMonaco.