Superyacht Victory Launched by Fincantieri

Confidentiality is always a factor when discussing the largest yachts in the world, but Victory was the largest superyacht forecasted to enter the Superyachts.com Top 100 this year and has now successfully achieved that status.

While photos are scarce, the photo (above) taken on Instagram by @simo_p6 has stirred the front pages and given us an interesting insight into the new yacht from Fincantieri.

We spoke to Marco Mazzu, Head of Origination Strategies and Market Development, in January during the launch of the Top 100 Forecast, click here to see his views before Victory's introduction to the water.