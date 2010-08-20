This luxurious yet sturdy and sea-faring superyacht was built in 1973 by Astilleros y Talleres Celaya S.A. and holds naval architecture from Sparkman & Stephens. She was taken to Florida in 2002 for a complete engine and generator overhaul, taking 24 months, which then lead her to Allied Shipyard in Vancouver for a further 22 months, completing her refit project in 2005.

Voyager (ex; Absinthe) offers a bright and modern interior for any charter guest to enjoy in complete comfort due to her expert levels of maintenance. Equipped with everything for an ideal cruise, such as a Jacuzzi and Gym, Voyager can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in her tastefully designed in her six spacious double cabins, single bed and two twin.

Only recently signed for charter with Thierry Voisin, we are told that superyacht Voyager will be located in the stunning West Mediterranean around the Riviera, Corsica, and Sardinia, currently located in La Ciotat.

In the height of summer Superyacht Voyager will be available for €160000 with a drop to €150000 in the low point of the season.