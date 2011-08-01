Superyacht Wally B Sold with YCO
YCO has proudly announced the sale of superyacht Wally B, alongside the news that the 32.7m sailing yacht will also be joining the YCO charter fleet.
This high-quality superyacht features a sleek and simplistic Wally exterior design as well as an expertly styled interior décor.
Wally B is a unique sailing yacht with a spacious, uncluttered deck which is perfect for entertaining and designed with high-performance sailing in mind.
This sleek and sophisticated sailing yacht can also comfortably accommodate up to six guests in three spacious double cabins.
Wally B previously had a very popular reputation on the charter market before her sale and will continue that mantle under YCO management.
Wally B was originally listed through YCO for an asking price of €3,500,000.