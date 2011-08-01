This high-quality superyacht features a sleek and simplistic Wally exterior design as well as an expertly styled interior décor.

Wally B is a unique sailing yacht with a spacious, uncluttered deck which is perfect for entertaining and designed with high-performance sailing in mind.

This sleek and sophisticated sailing yacht can also comfortably accommodate up to six guests in three spacious double cabins.

Wally B previously had a very popular reputation on the charter market before her sale and will continue that mantle under YCO management.

Wally B was originally listed through YCO for an asking price of €3,500,000.