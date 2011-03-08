Wally B is a high-quality 32.7m sailing yacht with a sleek exterior style and a revolutionary interior to match. Whether it’s relaxing on the spacious and uncluttered deck, entertaining guests on board or just plain sailing, Wally B is a unique opportunity for any potential owner.

Her notable popularity on the charter market has been said to be down to the spacious, modern and open layout below deck alongside the unique deck lounge above.

Below deck Wally B offers a large open plan loft style interior with a timeless and iconic design, offering the reeling sense of space usually offered by much larger vessels.

The convertible seating area and movable tables provide the flexibility to create any combination of dining, entertaining and relaxing options for up to 12 guests.

Built by Wally Yachts in 1998, this stunning sailing yacht can accommodate 8 guests in well appointed cabins and cater for 12 guests on board.

Currently for sale with YCO, Wally B has now undergone a €2.4 million price reduction to reach a new asking price of €3,500,000.