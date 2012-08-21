Read online now
Superyacht Wheels Undergoes $3.25m Price Reduction

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 50m, Wheels, a world-revered charter yacht, has now undergone a major $3.25m price reduction with central agents IYC.

Built by Trinity Yachts in 2009, this stylish motor yacht was designed and built by the USA-based shipyard with a stunning Scott Carpenter interior.

Stable at anchor, Wheels’ semi-displacement hull is powered through the water by dual 3512B Caterpillar Diesels and can maintain a cruising speed of 17 knots and a top speed of 19 knots.

Capable of accommodating ten guests in six well-appointed cabins, Wheels is a spacious and comfortable yacht with incredible relaxation areas situated throughout.

After a long and fruitful career on the charter market, Wheels is still in immaculate condition and now available for sale at a reduced asking price of $28,750,000 through IYC brokers Chany Sabates III and Mark Elliot.

