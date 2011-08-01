The seventh hull in the successful line of high performance and spacious yachts from Baglietto, Why Worry is a striking motor yacht with a strong ‘sports yacht’ look and a spacious interior.

“It’s great to see her launched and in the water,” says her YPI Broker, Mike Rich. “She was a very impressive build and she has been project managed throughout the complete design and build process.”

Why Worry will be on display for the first time ever at the Monaco Yacht Show from the 21st – 24th of September with YPI Brokerage.

“We are very proud to be showing her at Monaco,” adds Mike. “Why Worry is quite special even compared to the other great hulls in the series. The owner has spent a lot of time and money on her look and feel. The superb Italian designer, Francesco Paszkowski worked on the exteriors. The interiors, which make amazing use of stainless steel, back-lit alabaster and wenge, are by award-winning Portuguese design team SA Aranha & Vasconselos.”

Why Worry can accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 cabins together with a bridge deck study that converts to sleep one.

“She is packed with features,” comments Mike,” stern thrusters, an on-deck Jacuzzi pool and a lot of entertainment and IT technology. The Baglietto 43 models are very popular because they perform and they are well built. Why Worry is fresh from the yard, brand new and very competitively priced so those interested in buying performance, comfort and space should really arrange to see her soon… we don’t expect Why Worry to remain on the market for very long.”

Why Worry is available for sale through YPI Brokerage at an asking price of €17,750,000.