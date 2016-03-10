Championed by owners from all corners of the globe (i.e. USA, Mexico, EU, Russia and China), the international reception of this explorer yacht perfectly reflects the capabilities and stylish versatility.

The 460EXP yacht “X” - a 460-GT superyacht measuring 42.2m in length - is the second launch in the explorer line, with more projects scheduled for delivery across 2017/18.

The Explorer range from the Italian yard is a new kind of superyacht, characterized by high technology and comfort on board, and, most of all, significant cruising self-sufficiency and endurance; perfect for owners fascinated by exploration, adventures and, at the same time, care for design, refinement and details.



For his family and friends, the Mexican owner of “X” opted for a layout with 6 cabins as well as an additional family room. The sun deck is fully equipped as an outdoor gym, and on the main deck guests can swim against an artificial current in a large and heated “endless swimming pool”.

Both the main and upper deck salons host a large 14-seat table, and they are furnished with Minotti design pieces only. The décor of the entire superyacht reveals the taste and the style of her adventurous and refined owner.



“X” is a five-deck superyacht and, like each Sanlorenzo for more than 50 years, she has been built according to the requests of her owner. Unlike the olive green of the first yacht “Moka”, the owner of “X” chose a pearl grey hull.



The 460EXP external lines are strong, imposing and evoke the DNA of big exploration ships that cruise in remote and unknown areas. The superstructure is shifted forward, leaving vast space on the main deck astern for many toys to be housed: a submarine, a seaplane, sailing or fishing boats, large tender (up to 10 m), etc.