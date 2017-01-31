Starting her life as the exciting new project dubbed ‘Solar’ by the media, this brand-new revolution on the water uses Dyna Rig mast systems to sport giant solar powered sails.

The distinctive design reflects the modern edge to the second sailing yacht to emerge from the Dutch yacht builder and a project with international, technological and evolutionary appeal.

Due for delivery this year, the project believed to be called Black Pearl became the 35th largest superyacht in the world according to the Superyachts.com Top 100.

Thanks to Dutch Yachting, we can now see the start of the final phases leading to her handover to a progressive and forward-thinking owner.