The Top 100 superyacht Yas sits at number 8 in the Largest Yachts in the World rankings and has recently joined the official global superyacht fleet.

Her profile was a creative solution, created by Pierrejean Design, from a former a Royal Dutch Naval Frigate; resulting in an immediately recognisable superyacht with a renewed heritage.

Albeit still a closely guarded secret, Yas’ interior was also created by Pierrejean Design with construction and renewal by the UAE yacht builder ADM Shipyards.

The size and space onboard can comfortably accommodate an incredible 60 people while her state-of-the-art technology throughout means Yas can reach a top speed of 26 knots and maintain a transatlantic range with ‘green’ fuel economy.

We look forward to bringing you more information on the 141 metre Yas superyacht as it emerges, and offer thanks to the keen photographer Julien Hubert for the unprecedented insight into the movements of the mysterious yacht.