Arkley

Designed by Espen Oeino and built by Lürssen Yachts in 2009, Arkley is a world-class superyacht with true style and sophistication. Since winning the Motor Yacht of the Year accolade at the 2010 Superyacht Awards, Arkley has offered an unrivalled charter experience and continues to receive high acclaim for it.

Arkley offers guests relaxed and spacious surroundings, draped in an expertly-styled, simplistic and contemporary Mark Berryman design whilst offering accommodation for up to 12 guests in six cabins.

Imperial Yachts, central charter agent for this magnificent vessel, has stated that Arkley will be available for charter in the Maldives this winter, creating the perfect getaway for charter guests of even the most discerning tastes.

Bel Abri

It’s easy to see how Bel Abri was created for great things after learning that her maiden charter voyage took her guests across Norway, cruising through silent seas and set against the stunning backdrop of the region’s famed ‘White Nights’.

Her Laura Sessa interior design creates a feeling of true comfort and space whilst accommodating for up to 11 guests in five cabins.

Constructed by Amels in 2010 to a Tim Heywood design, Bel Abri is one of the latest and most impressive charter yachts on the market today; available for charter through Imperial Yachts in the Caribbean this winter.

During last year's Monaco Yacht Show, Superyachts.com spoke with Julia Stewart, Head of Imperial Charter, about Bel Abri’s entrance into the charter market; to watch this interview, click here.