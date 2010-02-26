Alysia

Alysia is one of the most impressive yachts for sale in the world. The imposing but beautiful mega yacht measures at an incredible 85.3 metres with her sleek hull making her a combination of size, power and sharp aesthetics able to accommodate 36 guests in pure luxury. Alysia is for sale with an asking price of EUR€85 million through Peter Insull’s, Edmiston and Burgess.

Alysia is also available for charter



Allure Shadow

Allure Shadow is a luxury sport utility yacht, built in 2007 by Shadow Marine. The 67.10m yacht can be used to provide water toys, helicopter deck, and offers accommodation for 12 guests in her elegant interior. Allure Shadow is for sale at US$ 34.9 million through IYC.

Allure Shadow is also available for charter

Trident

Trident is a new custom built yacht from Feadship, measuring 65.22m. The stylish superyacht features interior design by Donald Starkey and can accommodate up to 14 guests. Trident is listed with an asking price of EUR€97 million through Edmiston & Company and Merle Wood & Associates.



Roma

This brand new 61.8m yacht was built by Viareggio SuperYachts and delivered to her owner in 2010. She features exterior styling by Espen Oeino and can accomodate 12 guests in six cabins. Roma is offered for sale with an asking price of EUR€59.5 million through Camper & Nicholsons.



Platinum

The stylish 49.9m Platinum was built by Benetti in 2009. The superyacht’s elegant exterior is the work of Benetti and Stefano Natucci, whilst her stunning interior was designed by Studio Massari and can sleep 12 guests. Platinum is for sale at EUR€35 million through Burgess Yachts.

Australis

Australis is an Oceanfast 48, delivered in 2010. The brand new 48m yacht has a striking exterior offset by teak decking and paired with a fantastic modern interior. Australis can sleep up to 12 guests and offers spacious living areas throughout. The yacht is being exhibited for sale for the first time at ADYS 2010 and is listed at US$29.5 million through Burgess Yachts.



Ellix Too

Ellix Too was built by ISA in 2004. The 47.5m superyacht’s elegant exterior with distinctive red hull was styled by Walter Franchini Archietto, who is also responsible for her stunning interior design. She can sleep up to 12 guests in six contemporary cabins. Ellix Too is for sale with an asking price of EUR€15.9 million through Engel Voelkers Yachting.



Le Yana

Built by Baglietto in 2007, Le Yana is an striking 42.75m superyacht. Her sleek exterior and contemporary interior were designed by Francesco Paszkowski. Le Yana can accommodate 10 guests in five cabins and is listed with an asking price of EUR€21 million through CSO Yachts.



Blink

Blink is an Akhir 135 superyacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 2009. The 41m yacht’s sleek exterior and elegant interior design are the work of Cantiieri di Pasa and Carlo Galeazzi. Blink can sleep up to 11 guests and is for sale with an asking price of US$22 million through OceanStyle Yachting and Burgess.



Red Sapphire

This Heesen 3900 Sportfishing was yacht built in 1999 by Heesen Yachts. The 39.10m yacht’s sleek lines are the work of Heesen, whilst her interior was designed by James McFarlane and can accommodate 10 guests in five suites. Red Sapphire is for sale at US$12 million through Ocean Independence and IYC.

