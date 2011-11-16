Organizer of the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous Nina Larsson commented on this year’s upcoming event, “We notice a big increase in interest from captains and owners and we are expecting more yachts than ever for the 2011 event. It is a great feeling to see that the event is growing and that owners are enjoying it so much. The organizers are very happy to announce that M/Y Andara will host the opening Cocktail party on the 16th of December.”

Now preparing to open for its 11th year, the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous (organized by Asia Pacific Superyachts) will be held at the award winning and recently renovated Surin Hotel from the 16-18th of December.

General Manager of the Surin Hotel, Antonio Saponara, commented, “the Asia Superyacht Rendezvous has grown since we have been involved and it’s fantastic that we can welcome some of the islands elite visitors and residents to our newly refurbished resort.”

Sponsored by Feadship Royal Dutch Shipyards, this yearly event is held to promote the superyacht community and lifestyle in Asia and has been the leading event of its kind of for the last ten years. Both motor and sailing yachts over 100 feet are invited to join in this three day event which offers great sailing, socializing and world class parties.

The 2011 Asia Superyacht Rendezvous will mark the beginning of the festive season in style and no doubt influential individuals to the shores of Phuket and help further superyachting in Asia.