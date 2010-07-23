Superyacht Sealyon

This 31m semi-custom Mangusta 105 S superyacht was built in 2006 by Overmarine, featuring a sporty exterior styling and a stunning interior, designed by Stefano Righini.

Sealyon has a GRP hull and superstructure, making the yacht sturdy and lightweight with the capabilities of achieving cruising speeds of 30 knots and a max speed of 34 knots.

The layout of the Mangusta-built Sealyon allows six guests to enjoy luxurious accommodation in 3 suites, offering one owner’s cabin, one double cabin and one twin. There is also space for 4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Sailing Yacht Yii

This sleek and fast 37m cruising sloop has only recently hit the charter market, offering an impressive exterior styling comprised of smooth lines and a lightweight hull to enhance performance.

Built by Holland Jachtbouw, this expertly constructed yacht can achieve 11 knots and comfortably accommodate 6 guests in her luxurious interior.

This contemporary yacht holds a warm and inviting interior design, featuring sophisticated woods and light coloured furnishings. Yii will be based in the East Med, offering an unforgettable cruise across the most stunning locations.