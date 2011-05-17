During the month of May three unique window displays – designed and created by Harrods – are featuring models, images and details of an exclusive range of yachts.

Yachts offered for sale include the £6.5 million (€7.5 million) Ron Holland designed Kestrel 106, and the 90 metre Fincantieri fully-engineered build project, MARS, priced in excess of £100 milion (€114 million).

Meanwhile, models on display include the revolutionary semi-displacement 65 metre Heesen with interior design by Bannenberg and Rowell, and Mogambo – a 75 metre luxury cruiser ready for delivery in March 2012, exclusively on display at Harrods.

As part of the initiative, there is also specialist in-store Watkins representation available to Harrods visitors, as well as tailored direct marketing to the Harrods customer database.

Captain Adrian McCourt, Managing Director of Watkins Superyachts, said: “We wanted to create a virtual Monaco at Harrods.

“There are many potential charterers and purchasers who may not wish to travel to established yacht shows but would rather meet with our expert team to discuss potential options without jargon or hard selling.

“Once a relationship is made clients may rest assured that they will be treated with the professional discretion and receive the optimum level service that is the hallmark of the City of London.”

Watkins Superyachts – based in London’s iconic Gherkin building – is a specialist international brokerage and management company offering a comprehensive service from selection, finance, purchase, management and chartering of superyachts.