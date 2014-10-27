In order to get a better grasp on the global market, Superyachts.com ventured to China in 2014 with the official Breaking News Centre.

After visiting the 5th Hainan Rendez-Vous this year and talking to Asia’s leading luxury and yachting representatives, alongside global superyacht builders at the show, Superyachts.com witnessed the slow but steadily growing demand in the region first hand.

Superyachts.com is now preparing to return to the 6th edition of the Hainan Rendez-Vous in 2015 with a roaming camera crew to capture what goes on across the docks as well as gathering opinions on another year.

The stunning island of Sanya proved itself to be the perfect location for the Visun Group’s frontier luxury yachting show and Superyachts.com is looking forward to returning to the 6th edition of the show to see how regional demand, and the Hainan Rendez-Vous itself, has evolved.

“For Hainan Rendez-Vous 2014 we are satisfied,” explains Eve Ng, Managing Director of the Hainan Rendez-Vous. “With good quantity and quality of visitors, but we are still a young show so we still have room for further improvement.

The first edition of Hainan Rendez-Vous was launched in 2010. It is set to be an annual gathering of Chinese elite from top luxury brands from all over the world, ranging from yacht manufacturers, business jets, lifestyle brands like watches and jewellery, fashions, supercars, wine and gourmet, art pieces and so on.”

“It is also set to be a platform for industry leaders sharing experiences with each other together to promote the yachting lifestyle and business aviation in China – one of the most potential up-and-coming markets."

