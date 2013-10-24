Gaining access to the interactive content in the latest Yachts International couldn’t be easier. Simply login, register and upgrade to My Account Premium and gain direct access to the latest glossy features surrounding the superyacht community.

Wherever you see the glowing hand icon, simply click in and you will be presented with a wealth of information pulled straight from Superyachts.com, from company profiles, to fleet data or charter and brokerage listings.

However, the interactivity doesn’t stop there. To demonstrate the full capabilities of an interactive media platform, Superyachts.com travelled to the Bahamas to create our inaugural ‘Destination in Focus’, highlighting key places of interest for yacht charterers and owners and luxury travellers in general.

Available to read in the latest edition of Yachts International, this fully interactive destination guide enables readers to watch videos and interviews shot on location exclusively by Superyachts.com, interact with yacht itineraries, view comprehensive photo slide shows, and view a detailed map of the region. Additionally, readers can access full company profiles of hundreds of brokers, builders and designers or jump straight to other pages via web links - all at the touch of a button.

We’re taking the interactive magazine experience to new levels, and thanks to our on-going collaboration with America’s most respected source for superyacht news, we can now bring readers across the globe a new kind of advanced digital experience.

By signing up to My Account Premium (free for a limited time only), members can gain direct access to the latest interactive edition of Yachts International, alongside an entire back catalogue of the publication and a wealth of useful tools to use across Superyachts.com.

Don’t have a computer to hand? The Superyachts.com App has also been launched and will soon hold the same features of this interactive platform. More information coming soon.