The Monaco Yacht Show is one of the original homes of the yacht party, and Superyachts.com had the pleasure of teaming up with Moran Yacht & Ship, NetJets, Chiva Som and Gout de Diamants to enjoy another beautiful evening in Port Hercules.

The reason behind the lavish evening on board Allegria was to bring our respected partners at the Blue Marine Foundation and the Bahamas National Trust to Monaco in order to introduce them to our sponsors and the leading members of the superyacht industry.

Superyachts.com has been working closely with the Blue Marine Foundation and the Bahamas National Trust and greatly enjoyed introducing the tour de force of ethical sustainability to the hundreds of exhibitors gracing Port Hercules.