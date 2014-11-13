Held in association with Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, Pantaenius and SG, LLC, the exclusive gathering was attended by some 120 elite guests from across Miami’s social and business worlds, and further afield too.

With the 50-metre M/Y Arianna moored at the Fort Lauderdale Hilton Marina, guests enjoyed an evening of hand crafted cocktails featuring Juliet Vodka aboard the pristine superyacht.

Sponsors for the event included Burger Yacht Sales, Magellan Jets and Chateau d'Esclans.

Built by Delta Marine in 2012, M/Y Arianna boasts a striking Polynesian-inspired interior adorned with rare tropical hardwoods, including Mascassar ebony, Wenge and Koa.

The 55th edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show took place from October 30th – November 3rd.