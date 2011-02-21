The 23rd annual Yacht & Brokerage Show held in Miami Beach has displayed an impressive range of luxury yachts over the past few days; measuring from 19m (64’) to 49m (162’) and covering 1.2 million square feet of space over a mile-long strip of Indian Creek Waterway.

After a few years of seemingly low attendance levels due to the economic climate, reports from the 2011 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show are now showing signs of vast improvement.

Shari Liu, the Superyachts.com Luxury & Lifestyle Editor, reports that thousands of visitors from around the world came to the show to soak up the atmosphere and make the most of the glorious weather, beautiful yachts and the positive feeling that surrounded the show.

Even the number of superyachts in attendance this year has sky-rocketed, offering a total number of 122 yachts over 24m. Some of the most impressive and largest yachts on display this year were the 44m Benetti M/Y Lady Sheila , the 44m Feadship M/Y Madsummer and the 47m Feadship M/Y Lionwind, the 49m Trinity M/Y Zoom Zoom Zoom and the largest yacht at the show, the incredible 49m Christensen superyacht Remember When.

Superyachts.com, in conjunction with Astor & Black and Haute Living, proudly hosted our inaugural superyacht event aboard the brand-new, expertly constructed 49m motor yacht, Remember When, offered to us by her builder, Christensen Yachts.

Shari Liu hosted the exclusive party which, much to the delight of Remember When’s owner, Joe Roscatti, welcomed around 200 guests on board the sophisticated vessel as the sun went down on a beautiful Saturday evening in Miami.

Amongst the energetic congregation of guests were influential members of the elite industries such as Amir Amir, CEO of revered fashion company Luca Luca, Joe Paolino, Politician and Developer, Alejandro Grimaldi, CEO of Global Access Partners, Francesco Theodoli, Founder of Theodoli Marine and Johan Attvik, Founder of J-Craft Boats as well as politicians, yacht owners and supermodels.

Guests were served a wealth of gourmet canapés, throughout the evening such as Lobster Ravioli, Stone Crabs and Beef Tenderloin whilst the champagne flowed until 11pm when guests retired home.

The event, a huge success in the eyes of guests and the yacht's owner, provided huge support for Superyachts.com, who would like to thank every one for attending and providing us with the perfect push to provide the superyacht industry with more events in the future.