Returning as the official Broadcast Media Partners of the 2012 Monaco Yacht Show, Superyachts.com will be gathering over 40 professionally filmed interviews with the biggest names in the superyacht industry.

After three years of hosting the Breaking News Centre, we have already sold out the first few days of interviews with such venerable names as Espen Oeino, Hein Velema, Giancarlo Ragnetti, Tim Heywood, Bob Saxon, Ed Dubois, Jonny Horsfield, Ken Hickling, Gaelle Tallarida and a whole host of special guests to help us deliver the breaking news, straight from the waterside.

With 100 of the latest, best and biggest superyachts in the port, a legion of stunning yachts at anchor and 500 exhibiting companies, this year’s edition of the Monaco Yacht Show is set to be yet another busy display of exemplary marine engineering and design.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the event, commented: “We are truly aware the MYS has become an event that many yacht companies can’t afford to miss out. Our role is to offer the best working and exhibiting conditions to all participants, so that they only have to focus on their main goal when attending the event: making business.”

Our roaming cameraman will be gracing the decks of some of the biggest and most impressive yachts at the show, whilst our bar and interview stands will be welcoming a whole legion of industry professionals to keep you, the reader, up-to-date on the latest and most breaking news. We’re located by the entrance at QSE3 so, if you’re at the show, feel free to drop in.