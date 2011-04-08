After running events in both February and March, Superyachts.com welcomed guests to the stunning Arvida Parkway mansion in Miami last night - scenically settled on the water ways of South Florida.

The thriving cocktail party of around 150 guests were given the chance to network, enjoy refreshments provided by Belvedere Vodka and Moet & Chandon alongside the opportunity to take a sophisticated J-Craft yacht over to the 28m Sanlorenzo superyacht Retro Blue, moored just opposite the property.



The elegant party acted as the official unveiling of the sleek new Aston Martin ‘Virage’ in the USA, a car which has been eagerly awaited by enthusiasts across the globe after its launch in Genève.

Aston Martin offered up an enviable showcase of the superb new Virage supercar alongside a fleet of seven iconic Aston Martin automobiles, including the DBS, DB9, V12 Vantage and the Rapide. The unveiling was done by Superyachts.com’s own Shari Liu, offering thanks to our sponsors before pulling back the silk sheet to unveil the masterwork car underneath; accompanied by high-tech lighting and opportunities to experience the feel of the leather first hand.

Johan Attvik, owner of J-Craft, one of the most revered luxury boat builders in the world, was in attendance beside one the finest examples of the elegant J-Craft fleet; providing access to another impressive work of marine engineering via a smooth, wood finished Venetian-style tender.

A unique element of the event was the 92’ Sanlorenzo superyacht, Retro Blue, brought to the event by Alex Cesaria of the Edmiston & Company Miami branch.

M/Y Retro Blue welcomed guests on board throughout the evening’s cocktail party, bringing a third dimension to the event as guests viewing the house, enjoying Moet on the lawn and relaxing on board the yacht flowed from one area to another - generating a buzzing atmosphere which lasted well into the after party on the yacht.

As the sun went down on another beautiful day in Miami, Retro Blue’s lights lit up the dock and invited the remaining guests, refreshments and food onboard for the closing phase of Superyachts.com third successful event of the year.