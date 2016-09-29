Created to promote the British Virgin Islands as a superyacht destination, the inaugural edition of InDepth takes readers on a captivating journey through the islands’ myriad attractions, both natural and man-made.

Heavenly resorts and private islands, as well as the numerous adventurous activities you can enjoy, are all featured, while there are also chapters dedicated to real estate and business opportunities in the BVI, focusing on the key institutions that form the islands’ corporate landscape.

Furthermore, catering specifically to yachting visitors the magazine also offers a comprehensive breakdown of each superyacht marina in the BVI, as well as bespoke itineraries and listings for yachts that can be chartered there.

All MYS visitors are welcome to come along to our Breaking News Centre and pick up a copy during the show, either to take away with you or to peruse in the comfort of our outdoor seating area (you can even enjoy refreshments served by our friendly team). We look forward to seeing you!

InDepth was produced and published by Superyachts.com. To read the full magazine online, go to bviindepth.com.