Last year, we learnt that eight new superyachts entered into the Top 100; however, we’re predicting 2013 to be an extraordinarily exciting year for the superyacht industry as nine new entrants are anticipated to enter into the Top 100 largest yachts in the world.

This year will welcome the scheduled arrival of the top secret 180m superyacht known only as ‘Project Azzam’. Her builders at Lürssen Yachts have been keeping the project under wraps since its inception; however this incredible superyacht is set to take the title of world’s largest yacht from Eclipse once she’s launched later this year.

After launching the incredibly stylish superyacht Venus in the closing stages of 2012, Feadship has now told Superyachts.com about the imminent launch of the highly-secretive and still unnamed 99m superyacht project at the Feadship de Vries yard in Makkum, Netherlands.

Blohm + Voss stayed very quiet after the successful launch ceremonies of Eclipse and Palladium in 2010. However, we’ve now been told to expect a new addition to the Top 100 in the form of Graceful, an 82m motor yacht due to launch in Hamburg, Germany this year.

Oceanco have an impressive track record of launching at least one big superyacht a year; however this revered Dutch shipyard has informed us that they’re working on a number of incredible vessels throughout the year. Not a lot is known about the current projects underway at the Alblasserdam yard, but we can tell you that the upcoming launch of the stunning 91.50m Y709 will mark another entrance into the Top 100 listings for Oceanco.

Furthermore, the Forecast not only acts as an up-to-date listing of the largest luxury yachts scheduled to launch over 2013, but as a barometer for the health of the entire industry and for yacht owners, designers, brokers and builders to gauge which direction large yacht design and construction is heading in the future.

