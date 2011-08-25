Superyachts.com Launches New Editorial Archive

After working for over two years to provide our readers with unique, pertinent and engaging features surrounding the superyacht and lifestyle industries, we have developed two new and improved systems for searching through every news piece ever published.

Searching for a specific yacht, broker, builder or designer? Type your search term into our Fast Find bar, and each specific superyacht or company title will then immediately present you with a comprehensive and chronological archive of news attached to that topic; not to mention a full profile to find out more about a particular company or yacht listed on Superyachts.com

Superyachts.com has also developed a number of Archive Widgets across the site, designed to take you to a complete library of articles, regarding both the Superyacht Industry and the Luxury Lifestyle. Here you can navigate through the previous months, or year’s, stories via a specific section or date to explore the history of the most unique industries in the world.

By using the Fast Find bar, or one of the many Archive Widgets strewn across our site, readers can now ergonomically hone their search by pinpointing years and even months in which a story was written or just browse through the entire list of features to catch up on stories over the years.

The new Superyachts.com Editorial Archives are not the only new development we are working on, so keep an eye out for more news in the very near future.