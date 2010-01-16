Superyachts.com Launches New Marina Pages

Every yacht needs a safe haven to harbour up, allowing their owners and guests the opportunity to step ashore and explore the most amazing cities, villages and historic sites in the world.

So, with the idea that marinas offer exclusive access to the world’s most sought after locations, Superyachts.com has developed a unique Marina Map which, much like our destination guides, provides owners, charter guests, captains and industry representatives with exclusive access to detailed information on marinas around the globe.

Utilize our interactive world map to narrow down your search and find the perfect marina for your desired location anywhere in the world, or even find a specific marina with our marina search engine.

Once you have located a desirable marina in your region of choice, we will provide you with an insight into every detail of the harbour; such as amenities, recent news, water conditions, daily weather updates and the surrounding local lifestyle.

Navigate through our new marinas section and plot a course to the world’s most idyllic getaways spots, all through the Superyachts.com Marina Directory.