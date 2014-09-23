We’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to be part of the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show (as we were with each edition before this) and to work so closely with the most prestigious yachting exhibit in the world.

Of course, aside from the great help from the Monaco Yacht Show, Superyachts.com would like to thank our sponsors at The Bahamas Government, The Blue Marine Foundation, Copperfield Bay, The Bahamas National Trust, Net Jets and Worth Avenue Yachts for joining us at the Breaking News Centre and adding a new dimension to this year’s exhibit.

The Breaking News Centre will be acting as the Official Broadcast Media Partner of the Monaco Yacht Show and will be hosting a legion of interviews throughout the course of the next four days; delivering the most pertinent and up-to-date news straight from the docks.

As always, it’s been a pleasure working with the Monaco Yacht Show team to make everything happen, and as we prepare to open our doors tomorrow we can only expect another very busy but exciting year.

Keep an eye on the website or sign up to our daily MYS newsletter for updates directly from the show.