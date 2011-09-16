In order to honour the 21st edition of the world-renowned event, Superyachts.com will be hosting our second ever Breaking News Centre at the Monaco Yacht Show; filming, editing and distributing high-quality interviews with over 40 of the biggest names in the Superyacht Industry.

The Superyachts.com team will be at our formidable stand space at Darse Sud extérieure QSE2 over the four days of the Monaco Yacht Show.

However, our stand will not only play host to the state-of-the-art Breaking News Centre, but offer our visitors drinks and cocktails as well as an interactive display which will showcase the recent evolutions of the website; not to mention a welcoming team of representatives to answer any questions they may have.

Superyachts.com will also be heading out into the show itself to deliver breaking news around Port Hercules as well as hosting a number of high-profile events with our sponsors - both at our stand and aboard a number of amazing superyachts.

Working closely with the Financial Times, Asia One, Tatler and CNN to name a few, Superyachts.com is proud to be distributing and syndicating news as the official Broadcast Media Partners of the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.

We would personally like to thank our sponsors Bulgari Hotels and Resorts, Rhum St Barth, Swiss Development Group 51˚ Properties and Vault Couture for their support in the campaign.