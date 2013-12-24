Initiated and launched by Visun Group, Hainan Rendez-Vous is a luxury lifestyle exhibition which features elite global brands, including superyachts, business jets, luxurious cars, jewellery and high-art. Every year, Hainan Rendez-Vous is staged at the Visun Royal Yacht Club, Sanya and with a lot of excitement surrounding the maturing Chinese market, we’re expecting 2014 to make a serious impact on the superyacht industry’s growth in China.

The Superyachts.com Breaking News Centre has been broadcasting news direct from the Monaco Yacht Show since 2010, and will now be delivering news from the docks of the Hainan Rendezvous in March 2014.

We will be launching features surrounding the Chinese market across the year, but until then, we would like to express our excitement as official online superyacht media partners of what will surely be a significant event for the superyacht and luxury aviation industry.