Held on the opening day of the show, guests took part in a specially-created ‘Yacht Hop’, which saw them enjoy the lavish environs of three spectacular superyachts: the 34.7m Abbracci, the 38.1m Namoh, and the 49.9m Cuor di Leone.

The guest list included an array of influential figures from the world of luxury including John Rosatti, owner of M/Y Remember When, Joe Foggia, President of Christensen Yachts, and Tamara Grove, Regional Marketing Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Guests were also able to sample a range of luxury brands, including Davidoff Cigars and high-end products from Neiman Marcus department store including the beautiful candles and home fragrance line from NEST, whilst the new Rolls-Royce Ghost was stationed dockside on a Floating VIP Lounge outfitted by Modern Line Furniture.

Speaking to Superyacht.com’s Shari Liu at the event, Shannon McCoy of Worth Avenue Yachts said: “Tonight we’ve had an Evening of Luxury as an introduction to the Palm Beach Boat Show.

“The guest turn-out was amazing and we are so pleased to be here representing the amazing yachts we have on display.”

Catering and refreshments were provided aboard the yachts by renowned local suppliers including Marky’s Caviar, PB Catch Restaurant and Tequila Alacrán, whilst additional entertainment came from Randy Berson, lead guitarist for jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Other sponsors for the event were NetJets, Celedinas Insurance Group, Ocean Independence, Aqualuma Lighting, Cha Cha’s of Palm Beach, Modern Line Furniture and The Sugar Monkey.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show ran from 22nd-25th March.