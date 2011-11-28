Superyachts.com Redesign News Front Pages

Superyachts.com has not only released thousands of articles since our inaugural launch, but has also conducted well over 100 video interviews and unique yacht features and delivered more than 100 newsletters to superyacht owners, industry representatives and journalists across the globe, all in just under a year.

For over two years we have cultivated a formidable news archive in an attempt to provide our readers with unique, pertinent and engaging features surrounding the superyacht and lifestyle industries.



Now, after launching a new style of delivering that news to our booming global readership basis, Superyachts.com will continue to provide our readers with breaking news across both the superyacht and luxury industries well into the future.