Superyachts.com Report Incredible Growth

Since the initial launch of Superyachts.com in November 2009, we have greatly surpassed our aims of becoming the world’s largest and most definitive superyacht and luxury lifestyle website.

By combining pertinent, feature-rich information on both the Superyacht Industry and its associated luxury lifestyle, Superyachts.com has become the premier destination on the web for tens of thousands of high net worth luxury goods consumers. Superyachts.com still remains the only website with over 45,000 pages of comprehensive superyacht brokerage, charter, semi-custom and concept listings, microsite directories for brokers, shipyards, architects and designers, destination guides, videos, fleet data and up to date superyacht and luxury news.

The competitive nature of the market we are in has provided us with an exciting challenge; however, by using reports from Alexa.com, the independent web-ranking and comparison source, we can proudly confirm that we officially outrank our main competitors in locations such as the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and even Japan. In just 18 months we have managed to achieve a global ranking of 129,824 and indexed 52,000 pages with Google.

In the last quarter alone Superyachts.com has welcomed over 400,000 visitors from over 200 countries who have viewed an astounding 1,800,000 pages. We have also generated over 1,400 contact requests and email enquiries for the industry.

Furthermore, offline, Superyachts.com has been successfully upholding the aim of introducing new high-net-worth individuals to the Superyacht Industry by hosting and associating ourselves with luxury brand sponsored parties at such prestigious events as the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix; welcoming influential high-net-worth luxury brand consumers on board some of the world’s finest superyachts.

Superyachts.com is growing and with a series of new online initiatives planned as well as high profile events, both inside and outside of the industry, we are looking forward with great excitement to the year ahead.

For more information on the comparison of leading superyacht websites, please consult Alexa.com in order to gain a clear and objective insight into how the best is still the best.

If your yacht is available for sale or charter and is not listed on Superyachts.com, please e-mail our production team and we will be more than happy to help.