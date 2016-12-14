Building a Giant: Superyacht Dilbar Delivered

Lurssen Yachts’ superyacht Dilbar has found fame across the world for its position as - in terms of volume - the largest yacht in the world. Measuring 156-metres (...ft), Lurssen Yachts gave us an insight into the project, which shines a light on the meticulous precision surrounding such a ground-breaking project.

Lurssen Launches Project Jupiter

Lurssen are often at the heart of breaking news and a focal point in both yachting and global media attentions given the sheer size of projects emerging from the yard. Jupiter was no different. This incredible 124-metre superyacht sparked a week of news which saw two more top-secret superyachts emerge and take over the future Top 100.

Superyacht Project Y712 Emerges from Yard

The Y712 sailing yacht - or Black Pearl as we believe her to be called - was originally dubbed Project Solar for her remarkable technological imbuement. Since her unveiling in 2013, this superyacht has been at the forefront of innovation three years on, and continues to tease an incredible sea trial debut.

Galactica Super Nova: Heesen's Largest Yacht Delivered

Heesen broke the mould with Galactica Supernova, a superyacht which is not only their largest launch to date but has taken every award with it. When this stunning 80-metre superyacht met the water the world paid attention and her delivery sparked the start of a new and exciting career on the water.

Latitude 365 - Game Changing Yacht Software

Technology being something of a trigger in the superyacht community, the story surrounding Latitude 365’s unparalleled Captain & Crew yacht accountancy software shows how something as big as Black Pearl, to something as intricate as Latitude 365 can captivate us entirely.

The 2016 Monaco Yacht Show Round Up

The Monaco Yacht Show Round Up is one of our most important tasks of the year. We continually try to better ourselves with new technology, different filming techniques and angles to compliment our world of interviews, and we're proud that every year it becomes one of our most read stories without fail.