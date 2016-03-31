The preview (above) gives a reflection of the Owner’s exacting requirements and is engineered to provide a perfect balance of Italian design, flair, creativity and style.

"We are extremely satisfied to have made the agreement with this owner to build this yacht for such an immensely experienced and passionate Yachtsman," says Group Vice Chairman Francesco Carbone. "It has been a pleasure working with Alex Banning and the whole Owner’s team and we look forward to the successful completion of another quality vessel”.

Admiral and the Buyer’s team were tasked to produce the pinnacle of 20 years of superyacht ownership and, following a year long process of design and development, Admiral proudly announced yet another project with an experienced superyacht owner.

“We are proud for the sale of this outstanding yacht in the same period in which we are launching three brand new Admiral yachts of 55m, 50m and 38m." adds Group CEO Giuseppe Taranto. "We look forward to yet another quality and on time delivery. To win the contract with such an experienced and influential client is testament to Admiral as a brand and shipyard of high standards now and into the future”.

Built to Lloyd’s class, this exciting new project will be delivered in 2019. Both Admiral and the Owner have developed a pedigree project that will be managed by Superyacht Technical Services, the Owner’s team, SuperYachtsMonaco and Admiral’s highly experienced and dedicated in-house resources.