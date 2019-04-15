This vessel is an exemplar of Roberto’s larger than life approach to yacht design. Hypnosquid’s all-aluminium exterior will be singular in its appearance, featuring technicolour LED windows that resemble the cephalopod’s eyes. The bold commitment to theme makes the 63.2m quite unlike any other vessel on the market.

Aside from her conceptual allure, Hypnosquid will also be a vessel of unsurpassed luxury. She is able to accommodate up to 12 guests, although Curtó has chosen to give guests the option for a more spacious layout for 10, with generous guest staterooms on the lower deck and a beautiful Owner’s suite on the main.

A duplex stretching across 2 decks with stairs leading from the bedroom to a private lounge and library, this latter space is one of the boat’s crowning glories. Sequestered for total privacy, the Owner’s suite also opens onto a full-beam lobby and garden with an overhead skylight. These ingenious details are what will make Hypnosquid the contemporary and luxury fusion that dreams are made of.

The rest of the yacht’s interior comprises a stylish full-beam lounge area which leads into a games room, a formal dining area accommodating up to 12 people, and an adjacent professional galley allowing guests to observe the chef at work.

Curtó’s vision is also an entertainment haven, offering an onboard massage centre, gym, open-air solarium and a cinema room. Meanwhile, top deck panoramic views can be enjoyed from a large spa pool or forward-facing sunbeds.

Roberto has released the following statement regarding his exciting new project: “Just as Mauna Kea influenced our last concept, Hypnosquid is inspired by the mysterious attitude of the squid. She is a work of art, designed to be appreciated by her owner. As always, we don’t just design conventional yachts, instead we take inspiration from ideas which surprise us, or which transmit emotions.”

SuperYachtsMonaco are currently working with Curtó to develop Hypnosquid’s design, bringing their seasoned experience of Owner requirements to the table. With the expertise of both the brokerage and design house behind the project, this unique concept has already stirred interest among prospective builders. We can’t wait to hear more.