What can you tell us about the project at this early stage?

“The project is for an experienced yacht owner who is also an experienced Heesen owner. The owner and family had a very clear idea of what they wanted from the beginning. Each family member is involved deeply in some aspect of the design and together they have given a very clear brief for us to work with.

The underlying desire is for a unique and beautiful yacht capable of high speeds yet stable and functional in every respect. Whilst we have collectively designed a yacht that is absolutely out of the ordinary all design decisions have remained mindful of an eventual resale value. The yacht will be a new departure for Heesen and will certainly ‘wow’ the industry when she is delivered in a few years time.”

How did the project come into existence?

“The project came into existence when the client bought an existing Heesen yacht and decided they would like both a larger boat and one that was more specifically designed for their needs and more in tune with his aesthetic sensibilities. It is a very personal project for the owner and has been closely involved in all the design decision making.”



How did Eidsgaard Design fit into the creation of the project?

“Eidsgaard Design worked on the refit of the owner’s current yacht, and was asked to come up with a concept for their new vessel. Eidsgaard worked closely with the owner, SuperYachtsMonaco and Superyacht Technical Services to define a GA that was below 500GT, but one that remained above 50m in length. The exterior design is fast-looking and individual, with pure detailing to emphasise the progressive yet simple exterior lines. The exterior and interior is closely connected, with the raised and fully glazed wheelhouse being one of several unique lifestyle features onboard.”

Furthermore the Atrium Staircase is flooded in natural light from full-height side windows, and both saloons feature particularly open views out aft and to the sides. The Master Suite includes a generous side-deck verandah, and the yacht's aft end is dominated by a raised sunbathing space, under which the tender garage, sauna, dayhead and beach club is located, right next to the water.”

What was the main draw of the project to the buyer?

“I think that without doubt it was the excitement of creating something totally unique which is so intensively packed with design and technological solutions. Like many highly intelligent and creative people the Client believed he could design something better than his current yacht and I think that he will certainly succeed in that. I would also like to think that the team working on the project provides intellectual challenge as well as entertainment to him!”



Now the project is sold, how are SYM progressing from a broker to project manager?

“SuperYachtsMonaco is a multi-faceted company with a variety of strings to our bow. We are primarily engaged in the sale and purchase of yachts, in the charter of yachts and in the project management of new builds. We do not court publicity but our clients and anyone who knows us also knows that we are already engaged in several new construction management engagements and that it is part of our core offering. We prefer to stay a little ‘under the radar’, confident in the knowledge that we are always making our best effort and for the very most part we have very satisfied clients.”



Having said that, what makes SYM management different to other brokers?

“Well, we are loathe to give away details of our special ‘ingredient X’ or our magician’s secret! In simple terms we try very hard to look after our clients as if they were our family members. We feel a huge sense of responsibility to our clients to ensure that we are still taking good care of them long after projects have finished, boats have been sold and final payments have been made. The beauty of being a medium sized company is that we can give the personal attention that the majority of yacht clients require and deserve when spending the huge sums of money that are involved. Specifically our model is to work with ‘best in class’ partners in any project as opposed to try to offer every service in house. We believe that serves clients better by eliminating conflicts of interest.”

While details were scarce at the time of announcement, this has made us excited to see what the team of SuperYachtsMonaco, Heesen and Eidsgaard create together.

