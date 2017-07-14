Innovative yet practical in his design style, Roberto is an artist who envisions the course from start to finish, continually taking the eventual client-requirements into consideration and lacing them with a generous dash of contemporary edge.

Speaking about the process, which has had interest from Italian-shipyard, Fincantiari, Roberto iterated; “New ideas are not invented by anyone, but are rather born from a client’s necessity. Those needs are then articulated by someone who has a talent to interpret them."

But despite the vital concentration on necessities and owner's wishes, a superyacht concept is nothing if not futuristic and somewhat unprecedented. With a waterslide descending from the aft forming the heart of the yacht, it’s clear that Roberto’s design is as playful as it is practical, taking inspiration from a dormant volcano in Hawaii.

"In this case I wanted to design a yacht that would conceptually allow guests to "run" from the bow to the aft deck without crossing the interiors and even to travel faster and with maximum enjoyment by sliding from one deck to the other into the refreshing pool as if escaping from an erupting volcano,” Roberto remarked.

Elsewhere, the concept’s features are as impressive as expected from a 100m+ global cruiser. He continues; “The full beam owner’s suite has complete privacy, as the stairs are designed to let people reach the helipad and swimming pool without any view into the owner’s area and without disturbing in any way.

“The main deck from a guest’s point of view is actually the upper deck, giving the feeling of a much larger stern. With the dining area located below, you can choose to go up one deck to the main deck or to the beach club /cinema down below”

With expertise in superyacht design more often around the 70m range, for RC Designs, this project would be the largest to their name. Setting the bar high, Mario Grasso of Navirex has provided the Naval Architecture in a collaboration that hopes to see the designer’s vision drive into the ranks of the Top 100, with the support of SuperYachtsMonaco.