Founded by Jim Evans and colleague Sim Lighten, SuperYachtsMonaco has recently signed the world’s largest yacht for charter, introducing superyacht Eclipse to the charter market.

The 164m sea-faring giant was designed inside and out by Terrence Disdale and was delivered to her owner at the close of 2010 after undergoing further engineering adjustments at the Blohm + Voss shipyard in Germany.

SuperYachtsMonaco represent some of the finest yachts in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World listings.

Yachts available in the SuperYachtsMonaco charter fleet consist of the 115m expedition yacht, Luna, the 115m Pelorus, the 78 Titan, a yacht which has only recently hit the water, and the 68m Triple Seven.