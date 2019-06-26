SuperYachtsMonaco's Latest Charter Addition

The charter experience offered by Naseem is, in a word, luxurious. She is an elegant yacht, achieving perfect synthesis between a modern interior and tri-deck outdoor living. Her layout accommodates 12 guests across 5 staterooms, the crowning glory of which is a stylish full-beam master suite.

Her art-deco-inspired spaces are beautifully styled by Bannenberg & Rowell, and always exhibit a fresh, modern twist. This is particularly apparent in the main living areas, which include an open-plan salon and dining room on the main deck and a chic sky lounge with a cocktail bar and lounge area on the upper deck.

As for her exterior, the classic lines and a graceful profile of this 46m was curated by Omega Architects. Combining functionality and simplicity, Naseem’s on-deck leisure spaces entail a convertible tender garage (carrying a 7m Pascoe 260hp Yanmar tender and a Novaraina rescue boat) which doubles as a beach club, plus an idyllic sundeck with a raised spa pool and sunpads.

This Heesen build is also a yacht of impeccable performance. Built from aluminium with a steel hull, she cruises at 16 knots and features a cutting edge stabilization system that leaves guests barely aware of the yacht’s motion whilst cruising.

Naseem is a failsafe option for an unforgettable charter. She is a classic yacht from a world-renowned shipyard with a range of leisure and entertainment facilities that mean there is never a dull moment on board.