SuperYachtsMonaco's Latest Charter Addition
The SuperYachtsMonaco charter fleet just got a bit bigger… the brokerage today announced their new Central Agency for Heesen 46m Naseem. The third vessel to come out of Heesen’s successful 4700 series in 2008, this classic motor yacht exemplifies the unrivalled pedigree of Dutch yachting.
The charter experience offered by Naseem is, in a word, luxurious. She is an elegant yacht, achieving perfect synthesis between a modern interior and tri-deck outdoor living. Her layout accommodates 12 guests across 5 staterooms, the crowning glory of which is a stylish full-beam master suite.
Her art-deco-inspired spaces are beautifully styled by Bannenberg & Rowell, and always exhibit a fresh, modern twist. This is particularly apparent in the main living areas, which include an open-plan salon and dining room on the main deck and a chic sky lounge with a cocktail bar and lounge area on the upper deck.
As for her exterior, the classic lines and a graceful profile of this 46m was curated by Omega Architects. Combining functionality and simplicity, Naseem’s on-deck leisure spaces entail a convertible tender garage (carrying a 7m Pascoe 260hp Yanmar tender and a Novaraina rescue boat) which doubles as a beach club, plus an idyllic sundeck with a raised spa pool and sunpads.
This Heesen build is also a yacht of impeccable performance. Built from aluminium with a steel hull, she cruises at 16 knots and features a cutting edge stabilization system that leaves guests barely aware of the yacht’s motion whilst cruising.
Naseem is a failsafe option for an unforgettable charter. She is a classic yacht from a world-renowned shipyard with a range of leisure and entertainment facilities that mean there is never a dull moment on board. If a summer cruising in the west Mediterranean sounds like heaven, do not hesitate to contact SuperYachtsMonaco.