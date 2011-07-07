Originally built as the flagship for the Olympic Games by the leading Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 2004, Pegasus II is a truly world class yacht in every respect.

After benefiting from an extensive refit project in 2008, Pegasus II is not only an expertly maintained yacht but an elegantly designed vessel, offering a sophisticated exterior style and a stunning interior design by the award winning Andrew Winch.

Pegasus II is an extremely spacious yacht, capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in six staterooms and offering a split level owners suite, a full beam VIP suite, four further generous guest cabins, a spa pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium.

“She is quite simply a magnificent yacht,” says Matt Albert, the YPI Sales and New Construction broker who represented the buyer. “She was just what our client was looking for – a motor yacht of the highest quality, with a stunning interior, that was in absolutely immaculate condition.”

Superyacht Pegasus II was sold by Yachting Partners International with the help of Ken Denison of Denison & Daves and was originally listed at an asking price of $65,000,000.