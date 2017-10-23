Beyond the practical pull factors of a support vessel; vast space to hold your tenders and toys, cutting-edge technical features, and the notion of multiple-functionality at your fingertips, Damen’s Fast Support Vessel 6711 evidences why an on-hand support giant is vital to any ocean traverse. Delivered and managed by the professionals at Imperial Yachts, who also act as the owner’s representative right from the birth of the Support Vessel, 6711 answers to all the necessities of a superyacht guest, leaving their appetite for adventure replete.

A Vision of Power

Whether exploring sprawling ecosystems, geological wonders, or the pristine waters of the Carribbean, the robust stature of Fast Support Vessel 6711 makes her stunningly imposing and dramatically fierce against any destination backdrop. Features such as her powerful profile pay homage to her military pedigree, whilst her power naturally follows suit in performance; a 15 knot cruising speed and 8,720 nautical mile range and 4 colossal MTU engines, proving unrivalled seaworthiness for a shadow vessel.

The Pulse on Adventure

When venturing to vast and often unpredictable cruising grounds, the luxury of having a host of toys and tenders at hand are just one of the functionalities of a support vessel. Optimising all 67-metres, one can imagine the vital role of such a vessel. Helipad for the world's biggest aircrafts? Check. Sportsfisher? Check. Host of cutting-edge onshore vehicles, watersport equipment, and built-in dive-centre? Check. Throw in a selection of only the most skilled and doting crew members, guests can immerse into new territory with expedition and ease.

Whether it is the luxury of the diving equipment awaiting you at the golden hour of sunset, or the lowering of a tender at a moment’s notice to skim through a salt-water playground onto your next cove, the term “support” for 6711 seems an understatement.

For nature lovers, it answers to the serenity of a see-through kayak across scenic mangroves at sunrise. For families, SeaBobs at the ready for afternoons of adrenaline. For friends, the exhilarating moment of Heli-skiing onto the slopes of Courchevel, dusting white powder snow at your wake. A floating ocean entity like Damen’s Fast Support Vessel 6711, captures the art of adventure without interrupting the luxurious comfort of your superyacht.

Damen’s delivery of 6711 beyond demonstrating a gallant shadow vessel at work, teaches us that on-hand adventure is the new luxury.