Styled by Paris-based Pierrejean Design Studio, the super sleek yacht's futuristic exterior features curved green glass sweeping through a pure white hull and superstructure.

The stunning yacht’s distinctive narrow profile has been built on the steel hull of a former Royal Dutch Navy Frigate, originally built by Koninklijke Schelde Groep BV in 1978.

The hull conversion involved a tailored renewal of the electrical, automation, navigation and communication installations. The converted, narrow frigate hull was then paired with a lightweight composite superstructure to create a spectacular mega yacht unlike any other.

The yacht’s key features include swimming pool, heli-pad and space for tenders. She can accommodate up to 60 guests onboard, and a 56-strong crew.

Swift141 will be the first yacht to launch from ADMShipyard’s state-of-the-art facilities in Port Sayed. With futuristic styling and an impressive speed of 26 knots, Swift 141 is sure to make a big impact among the world’s finest yachts on the water.



