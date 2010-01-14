Swift141 mega yacht to join the elite
Swift141 is receiving the finishing touches at ADMShipyards, formerly Abu Dhabi MAR. The stunning 141 metre mega yacht will immediately take its place among the elite upon delivery in 2010, when she is predicted to become the sixth largest yacht in the world.
Styled by Paris-based Pierrejean Design Studio, the super sleek yacht's futuristic exterior features curved green glass sweeping through a pure white hull and superstructure.
The stunning yacht’s distinctive narrow profile has been built on the steel hull of a former Royal Dutch Navy Frigate, originally built by Koninklijke Schelde Groep BV in 1978.
The hull conversion involved a tailored renewal of the electrical, automation, navigation and communication installations. The converted, narrow frigate hull was then paired with a lightweight composite superstructure to create a spectacular mega yacht unlike any other.
The yacht’s key features include swimming pool, heli-pad and space for tenders. She can accommodate up to 60 guests onboard, and a 56-strong crew.
Swift141 will be the first yacht to launch from ADMShipyard’s state-of-the-art facilities in Port Sayed. With futuristic styling and an impressive speed of 26 knots, Swift 141 is sure to make a big impact among the world’s finest yachts on the water.
